Meteorologist Claims She Was Fired Due to Her Dress Size and Hair

A meteorologist in Tennessee said she wasn’t bad at her job. Rather, she was fired because of her curly hair and the fact she’s not a “size 2,” she insisted.

Tabitha Bartoe made these claims after being bounced by ABC affiliate WATE 6 in Knoxville. In a lengthy tweet, she said she was sharing “sad news” related to her employment.

“One thing I will say, is that I hope that in the future, we all learn to appreciate and accept people for who they are. For their appearance, for their STYLE,” Bartoe tweeted.

“Everyone is beautiful and professional in their own ways. No matter if you have CURLY HAIR, or you’re NOT a size 2, but a size 12.”

I hope you enjoyed the #Coronation!! Did you miss us?? We’ll be back on in 10 minutes with GMT Weekend! 📺 pic.twitter.com/ByRXesPK5f — Tabitha Bartoe (@TabithaBartoe) May 6, 2023

“You matter and people’s comments should not let you down, or it should not play as a large circumstance in your job,” Bartoe added. “If you have natural curls, embrace them and be proud of your natural hair. It is professional.”

Granted, the TV station has not said these are the reasons that Bartoe was fired. Nor did she say if she was actually told these things, specifically, upon being let go.

Bartoe, 22, received plenty of support after her announcement, including a message from NY1 weekend anchor and breaking news reporter Kristen Shaughnessy.

“Not a good look, @6News,” Shaughnessy tweeted. “but interested to hear the News Director’s response.

“Did you fire female meteorologist @TabithaBartoe because she wouldn’t straighten her hair. Did you think because she is young she wouldn’t speak up?”

WATE has stayed silent, which is well within the station’s right. And like it or not, the audience will soon accept whoever the station hires as Bartoe’s replacement. But let’s hope she is able to land on her feet. You would think the buzz around her social media posts will help her get another gig.

In that scenario, she will come out as a winner.