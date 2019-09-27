Look, I get it, we all have that annoying co-worker we hate so much that we can’t stand looking at. We have all been there, admit it. That being said, what we are NOT going to do is poison them or drug them because they are annoying. Which is exactly what this Oregon woman decided to do. She basically fed her co-workers bean dip laced with methamphetamine.

She was obviously suspended from her job and is now facing criminal charges. 38-year-old Cassandra Medina-Hernandez was working in the deli at the Jefferson Thriftway grocery store in Jefferson when she allegedly put meth into a serving of bean dip. According to Marion County Sheriff’s Office, a coworker of Medina-Henandez went to the deli for her lunch break. She then said Medina-Hernandez let her try the bean dip she was making.

The victim stated she loved the taste of the bean dip so so much, that she took some home to eat during her break. She told investigators that she thought the dip tasted a bit funny but didn’t think much of it. Because well, you don’t want to believe that your coworker is psycho and trying to poison you.

The woman began to feel sick and unsteady after eating it and went back to work a short time later. She was then taken to the hospital where tests suggest she had meth in her system. Deputies believe at least one other employee also at the dip from the same dish. It is believed that no customers were served contaminated food.

So, after realizing that they had indeed been poisoned, Medina-Hernandez is now facing charges of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, recklessly endangering another person and causing another person to ingest a controlled substance. Her bail was set at $500,000. But, that’s not all…she was previously convicted of delivery and possession of meth, fourth-degree assault, and third-degree robbery.

So, seems to me like she might need to take some anger management classes and you know, stop drugging people. Also, I can’t believe she was just suspended…don’t you think this is probably a fireable offense?