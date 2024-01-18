Metro Bus Driver in Fatal Pedestrian Crash Had Suspended License

The driver of a Cincinnati Metro bus involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian was driving with a suspended license, according to the crash report, via WLWT.

The bus failed to yield at an intersection, hitting and killing a pedestrian who was crossing, the report says.

According to WLWT:

“The crash report states the driver of the Metro bus, a 46-year-old man, was found to be operating with a suspended driver’s license status. The report states the driver has no valid operating license at the time of the crash. WLWT is not naming the driver as he has not been charged in the case.

“According to records obtained from the Ohio BMV, the driver received a speeding ticket in September 2023, for going 88 mph in a 65 mph zone.

“The BMV suspended the driver’s license on Jan. 9 after receiving a License Forfeiture request dated Nov. 30, 2023 from Franklin City Municipal Court for the unpaid court fine. However, the driver did pay the fine, but the BMV wasn’t notified.”

A Cincinnati police officer investigates the scene of a Metro bus accident that killed a pedestrian. (WLWT)

The driver reportedly paid the reinstatement fee the day after the crash occurred.

Joanne Kinney, 87, was identified as the pedestrian and killed at the scene. The bus driver is on leave.

Cincinnati Metro released a statement saying it has a two-step process for monitoring their employee driver’s licenses.

“The most recent report from the third-party vendor prior to incident was received on January 4, 2024. That report indicated that the operator’s license was fully valid. We did not receive any notifications from any source prior to the incident indicating otherwise,” Metro said in a statement.