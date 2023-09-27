Miami Man Arrested After Allegedly Punching Pregnant Girlfriend and Putting Bleach on Her Face

A Miami man is in custody after police said he not only punched his pregnant girlfriend, but used multiple chemicals to put on her face, with bleach and bug spray allegedly among them.

Videos by Rare

Ira Toomer, 53, is accused of attacking his girlfriend — who he knew to be five weeks pregnant — after the two argued about infidelity, according to the arrest report.

An “enraged” Toomer grabbed the bug spray and used it on his girlfriend’s face before pouring bleach on her face, Local 10 News reported, citing the arrest document.

He later allegedly grabbed a pocket knife and placed it on her neck as he continued to make threats.

Ira Toomer is accused of punching his pregnant girlfriend and using chemicals on her face. (MDCR/Local 10)

“The victim sustained visible bruising to her face, an abrasion to the left side of her upper chest and upper back, and complained of irritation to her eyes, nose and throat from the bleach and bug spray,” the investigating officer wrote, via Local 10 News. “(Miami-Dade Fire Rescue) responded, treated, and transported the victim to a local emergency room for further evaluation, due to her pregnancy.”

Toomer also complained of breathing difficulties as a result of the bleach, police said. He was attended to by medics at the time of his arrest, then taken to a nearby hospital for further medical attention.

Per Local 10 News: “Miami-Dade police officers later took him to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he was being held as of Wednesday evening on charges of aggravated battery on a pregnant victim with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.”

The victim received medical treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.