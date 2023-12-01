Miami Restaurant Owner, Employees Severely Beat Man Who Spray-Painted Food Truck, Police Say

A South Beach restaurant owner and at least one of his employees were charged with attempted murder after cellphone video showed them beating a man who reportedly spray-painted their food truck, Miami police said.

But those charges have been dropped.

Per WSVN:

“The footage, obtained by 7News, captured the assailants repeatedly punching and stomping on the victim behind Harold’s Chicken and Shrimp, located in the area of Washington Avenue and 13th Street, back on June 27.

“‘Oh, my God. I think he’s dead,’ a witness is heard saying in Spanish in the cellphone video.

“An arrest warrant states witnesses told officers at least one of the attackers looked ‘possessed by a demon.'”

“Police body camera video captured the victim bloodied and bruised.

“‘Keep breathing. Stay with me, all right, man?’ an officer is heard saying to the victim.”

Multiple witnesses called police as the suspects allegedly pulled down the victim’s pants and pummeled him with his own belt as he was “lying on the ground, bleeding and naked from the waist down,” the arrest warrant said.

WSVN reported on the exchange between the officer and suspect:

The suspect, Terrance Delaney, told officers he owns Harold’s Chicken and Shrimp and that the victim had just vandalized his truck.

“‘He spray-painted my truck! That’s my food truck!” Delaney told an officer.

“‘We get here, we see this, and we see you two over him,’ the officer replied.

“‘My property is damaged!’ said Delaney.

“‘Look at him. You think what I’m worried about right now is your property?’ said the officer.

“‘Who did this to him?’ another officer said.

“‘I’m saying, you don’t give a [expletive] about my truck,’ said Delaney.

“‘Listen, this guy is [expletive] dying!’ said the first officer. ‘That [truck] can be repainted. This guy can’t be revived if he dies.'”

However, the victim in the case was uncooperative with investigators, leading the case to be dropped, the state attorney’s office said.

