Miami University in Ohio Apologizes for ‘Overly Provocative’ Email Promoting Safe Sex Program

It appears a Miami (Ohio) University staffer got a little too hot and bothered when sending out an email to students in an effort to promote a safe sex program.

So the school has issued an apology.

The email was sent to students living in Emerson Hall on campus. It was delivered by the school’s community manager, who oversees oversees the resident advisors and students, per WKRC.

“You’re missing this spooky sex that’s happening in the Emerson Hall basement right now,’ the email read, before going on to mention free pizza and contraceptives. And oh yeah, a chance to win sex toys.

The university called the email “overly provocative” in its apology.

“I think people are just being incredibly dramatic about it,” Miami freshman Maelyn Greist told WKRC.

Others questioned it.

“When I first received the email, I was kind of just confused, I was like, ‘Are they really giving out sex toys to the freshmen?'” said freshman Cooper TIrola. “Then the provocative language was just that extra step.”

Per WKRC:

“Administrators at Miami say leaders in the Office of Residence Life are working to make sure staff members create more professional and clear emails in the future.

“Some students said they love that staff member, and they hope she is not in trouble. Others think she should face some kind of discipline.”



