According to authorities, 10-year-old Micah Tennant tragically died after being shot at a New Jersey high school football playoff game. The shooting occurred at a packed game between the Pleasantville Greyhounds from Pleasantville High School and the Camden Panthers from Camden High School. Video posted on social media was able to capture the shooting, which started at the end of the third quarter, showing people scrambling around on the field trying to leave the game.

Horrific. Praying for everyone at this high school football game in NJ last night & the 2 people who were seriously injured by gunfire. This is not normal. When people are shot in church, schools, movie theaters & football games we need to take action to change our gun laws. https://t.co/LxKv7TnCQw — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) November 16, 2019

In addition to Tennant, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition, a 15-year-old boy received a graze wound and 27-year-old Abn Abdullah was also shot. Six men have been charged for the incident, including Abdullah since he had a gun at the game and is facing weapons charges.

Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office identified 31-year-old Alvin Wyatt of Atlantic City as the gunman. After the 10-year-old boy’s death, Wyatt’s charges were upgraded to murder and is also facing two counts of attempted murder and weapons charges.

Authorities reported that three other men, identified as 28-year-old Tyrell Dorn, 27-year-old Michael Mack, and 26-year-old Vance Golden face weapons charges. A fourth man, identified as 27-year-old Shahid Dixon, is facing eluding charges and weapons charges since a gun was reportedly found on him.

Our thoughts are with Micah Tennant and his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/QE2lC2pgTg — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 20, 2019 Advertisement

The Philadelphia Eagles offered to host the end of the suspended playoff game at the Lincoln Financial Field, where the team gathered to make up the last 17 minutes of the game. Before the national anthem, the announcer told the crowd and the team that Tennant had died of his injuries, 5 days later, and both teams locked arms to remember him in a moment of silence.

The Tennant family has started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for his funeral and medical expenses. If you would like to donate, you can click here.