Michael Irvin Lawsuit Could Rise Above $100 Million After New Developments

The lawsuit involving former Dallas Cowboys great Michael Irvin could top a whopping $100 million after the latest development, it seems.

Irvin initially sought $100 million after a Marriott employee accused him of inappropriate behavior during Super Bowl week. Irvin has strongly denied the claim — but has been suspended from his ESPN analyst job because of it.

After being accused of sexual assault, Michael Irvin, center, and his legal team released surveillance footage at the Phoenix Renaissance Hotel chronicling his interaction with the employee in question. (Getty)

So he decided to fight back by suing and seeking damages. He has now made a fourth claim for relief, and it includes some pretty strong words.

“Defendants’ actions were intentional, aggravated, and committed with an evil mind and intent to cause injury or in reckless and/or deliberate disregard of an unjustifiably substantial risk of significant harm to Mr. Irvin,” the amended claim reads, per Inside the Star. “Mr. Irvin is entitled to an award of punitive damages in an amount sufficient to punish Defendants and deter them and others similarly situated from engaging in like conduct in the future.”

This is in addition to the original complaint, in which Irvin said the defendant intended to harm his reputation and therefore, his career as an analyst.

“Defendants improperly took direct measures to scar Mr. Irvin’s reputation, which had a direct and detrimental effect on his livelihood, business relationships and prospective engagements and caused him humiliation and emotional distress”. ” it read. “Defendants accomplished this result through unfair and wrongful means.”

Irvin’s legal team has indicated it has evidence to back up his claims.