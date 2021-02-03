A seemingly kind act turned into a nightmare after a 16-year-old boy was arrested for shooting his girlfriend’s aunt. Michael Lecorn was arrested Sunday night at the Avenue Apartments on Vizcaya Lake Road near Ocoee, Florida, after shooting 41-year-old Fonda Gandy, in what deputies think was not a random shooting.

Lecorn had moved in with his girlfriend and her family getting into a disagreement with his own family, according to the affidavit. And according to a witness, a friend had given Lecorn a black semi-automatic handgun, which was used in the fatal shooting. Lecorn was reportedly with his girlfriend in her bedroom, before saying he had to go use the bathroom and walking out. He then allegedly shot Gandy from the top of the stairs while she was seated on an air mattress in the living room.

He also proceeded to shoot at another woman who also lives at the apartment while she was attempting to leave, but luckily was uninjured. His girlfriend had heard when Lecorn shot Gandy, after she saw him leave her bedroom, and then had heard four to five more after. She had then rushed downstairs to find her aunt bleeding from gunshot wounds and struggling to breathe.

Murder Suspect: OCSO Homicide detectives need help catching Michael Lecorn, 16, who shot and killed Fonda Gandy on 1/31 in Ocoee.

Lecorn is armed & dangerous. If you spot him call 911 immediately. If you have info on his location, call 911 or Crimeline 800-423-8477. $5K reward pic.twitter.com/2unJZY9Pcy — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 1, 2021

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Gandy was taken to a hospital from the Ocoee apartment complex, where she was pronounced dead. And homicide detectives found 14 casings and one live round at the bottom of the stairs, which matches the 15 rounds that were loaded into the handgun.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Gandy’s 23-year-old son, Mike Scott, who mentioned how she had just moved to the Orlando area. He wrote how his mother had just celebrated her 41st birthday and was actually “trying to help” Lecorn before she died, but didn’t provide too many details. He wrote, “My mom was a community mom, always willing to step up and help others,” and he added, “At 23 years old, I never thought I would be starting the new year with burying my mom.”

At the end of the information given on the GoFundMe page, Scott asked that if anyone has tips on the shooting death to call the Orange COunty Sheriff's Office at 407-254-7000 or Crimeline at 407-423-TIPS.