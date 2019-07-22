Congratulations are in order for former first lady, Michelle Obama, who is officially the world’s most admired woman. According to an annual poll by YouGov, Obama beat out actress Angelina Jolie as the world’s most admired woman. The study interviewed more than 42,000 people in 41 countries.
Obama also rose above Oprah Winfrey, who ranks second this year, Queen Elizabeth II, who ranks fourth, and Emma Watson, who ranks fifth. As for the men, things pretty much stayed the same in the top five rankings. Microsoft Founder Bill Gates came in first, Barack Obama in second place, actor Jackie Chan in third place, and Chinese President Xi Jinping in fourth place and businessman Jack Ma in fifth.
This year the top 12 women were entertainers, either actress, singers of talk show hosts. But some like Angelina Jolie and Emma Watson were admired for their humanitarian work. The list of most admired men contains more people from business, political and sporting background.
Within the United States, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump came in 14 and 19th place. The Trumps and the Obama’s weren’t the only political figures this year. Three of the Democratic presidential contenders also made it onto ‘America’s Most Admired’ list, including Joe Biden in 6th, Bernie Sanders in 7th, and Elizabeth Warren in 13th. Condoleezza Rice and Hillary Clinton are the 7th and 8th most admired women in the country, followed by Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.
View this post on Instagram
One thing I keep hearing from women across the country is how hard it is for us to put ourselves first. We're the first to care for our friends, families, coworkers, but we are last on our own list. The good news is we can make a change. I’ve seen it in my own life. And that starts with all of us as women searching within ourselves and our stories—and sharing what we’ve learned with one another. So I want to hear from you! What do you do to make yourself more of a priority?
With former President Barack Obama coming in second and Michelle coming in first, could it be Obamas are the world’ most admired couple? Unlike some other first ladies before Obama, she has been in the spotlight since leaving the White House.
The 55-year-old has appeared on talk shows and award ceremonies, and her bestselling autobiography “Becoming” has sold more than 10 million copies since it’s release in 2018.