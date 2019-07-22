Congratulations are in order for former first lady, Michelle Obama, who is officially the world’s most admired woman. According to an annual poll by YouGov, Obama beat out actress Angelina Jolie as the world’s most admired woman. The study interviewed more than 42,000 people in 41 countries.

Obama also rose above Oprah Winfrey, who ranks second this year, Queen Elizabeth II, who ranks fourth, and Emma Watson, who ranks fifth. As for the men, things pretty much stayed the same in the top five rankings. Microsoft Founder Bill Gates came in first, Barack Obama in second place, actor Jackie Chan in third place, and Chinese President Xi Jinping in fourth place and businessman Jack Ma in fifth.

Worlds Most Admired 2019. Our annual series, conducted this year in 41 countries, finds the most admired figures are: Woman

1. Michelle Obama (+1)

2. Oprah Winfrey (+1)

3. Angelina Jolie (-2) Man

1. Bill Gates (-)

2. Barack Obama (-)

3. Jackie Chan (-)https://t.co/hY0K2Vf8F9 pic.twitter.com/54m4A3H9hu — YouGov (@YouGov) July 18, 2019

This year the top 12 women were entertainers, either actress, singers of talk show hosts. But some like Angelina Jolie and Emma Watson were admired for their humanitarian work. The list of most admired men contains more people from business, political and sporting background.

Within the United States, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump came in 14 and 19th place. The Trumps and the Obama’s weren’t the only political figures this year. Three of the Democratic presidential contenders also made it onto ‘America’s Most Admired’ list, including Joe Biden in 6th, Bernie Sanders in 7th, and Elizabeth Warren in 13th. Condoleezza Rice and Hillary Clinton are the 7th and 8th most admired women in the country, followed by Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

With former President Barack Obama coming in second and Michelle coming in first, could it be Obamas are the world’ most admired couple? Unlike some other first ladies before Obama, she has been in the spotlight since leaving the White House.

The 55-year-old has appeared on talk shows and award ceremonies, and her bestselling autobiography “Becoming” has sold more than 10 million copies since it’s release in 2018.