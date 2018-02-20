Former first lady Michelle Obama isn’t a prolific tweeter, to say the least, and when she does tweet it’s usually about something political, something about the Obama Foundation, or to send a loving message to her husband. However, she broke out of her mold Monday to send a shoutout to the new Marvel superhero film, “Black Panther.”
“Congrats to the entire
#blackpanther team!” she tweeted. “Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories.”
The film has earned rave reviews from fans and critics alike, receiving a 97% Fresh rating from Rotten Tomatoes – a review aggregate site, but this is probably the film’s highest-profile nod of approval.
The movie grossed $201 million at the box office over the weekend, according to The Washington Post.
Other high-profile Democrats to send shoutouts to the film include Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), who both posted tweets about the movie.
“Outside City of Refuge with @HollywoodLadyj from the film “Black Panther”! Congratulations Janeshia!” Waters posted along with a picture of herself and the film’s stuntwoman, Janeshia Adams-Ginyard.
Warren posted a picture of her and her family attending the film, captioning it, “#BlackPanther Rocks!”
