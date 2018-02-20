Former first lady Michelle Obama isn’t a prolific tweeter, to say the least, and when she does tweet it’s usually about something political, something about the Obama Foundation, or to send a loving message to her husband. However, she broke out of her mold Monday to send a shoutout to the new Marvel superhero film, “Black Panther.”





“Congrats to the entire # blackpanther team!” she tweeted. “Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories.”

Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 19, 2018

The film has earned rave reviews from fans and critics alike, receiving a 97% Fresh rating from Rotten Tomatoes – a review aggregate site, but this is probably the film’s highest-profile nod of approval.

The movie grossed $201 million at the box office over the weekend, according to The Washington Post.

Other high-profile Democrats to send shoutouts to the film include Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), who both posted tweets about the movie.

“Outside City of Refuge with @HollywoodLadyj from the film “Black Panther”! Congratulations Janeshia!” Waters posted along with a picture of herself and the film’s stuntwoman, Janeshia Adams-Ginyard.

Outside City of Refuge with @HollywoodLadyj from the film "Black Panther"! Congratulations Janeshia! pic.twitter.com/IUPwZVgw2X — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) February 17, 2018

Warren posted a picture of her and her family attending the film, captioning it, “#BlackPanther Rocks!”

