Michelle Obama Shares Personality Differences Between Herself and Barack 

Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey discuss in the final episode of the Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast on Audible how their relationship has flourished.

Three Decades In

The former First Lady and her special guest reminisced on their time spent together during the two presidential terms, two children, and two distinct personalities.

“Barack wants to talk rationally, and I’m like ‘rational?'” Obama explained.

“Don’t come to me with sense — I’m angry! Don’t come to me with your three bullet points — you better get out of here and let me cool down!”

Obama said that she and her husband have different personalities which show in how they express themselves.

“Because his family lived far away and traveled a lot, he had to learn to love at a distance,” she said. “And that means there are more words said, more love exchanged, more physical, you know, ‘I love yous.'”

Making Things Work

“I grew up with everybody within eight blocks of each other, all my aunts and uncles and great uncles and cousins. So we were with each other, every weekend, twice a weekend. So it was like, ‘Bye.’ I don’t have to tell you I love you because I’m going to see you Saturday,” she added.

To mark their 30th anniversary last year, the former president planned a special surprise for his wife. He took her on a drive down the California coast, just like they did on their honeymoon. But this time, they had Secret Service agents with them.

Obama told Winfrey that she thinks a marriage is meant to be a work in progress.

“I believe more of us have to be honest about the work that it takes to build a life with another person,” she shared. “To me, it doesn’t seem like it’s that controversial.”