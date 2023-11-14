Michigan Judge Denies Request to Keep Trump Off Primary Ballot

A Michigan judge has denied a request from activists to keep former president Donald Trump off the state’s ballot for the 2024 election.

In a court ruling handed down Tuesday, Judge James Redford said the request is a “political question” and not a question for the courts.

According to WXYZ in Detroit:

“Activists had filed a lawsuit against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in an attempt to force her to keep Trump off the ballot and decide whether he is constitutionally qualified to be on there.

“They argued that Trump was disqualified from serving under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment which said no one can serve as president if they ‘have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.'”

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at Drake Enterprises in Clinton Township, Michigan. (Getty)

Redford responded by saying there is no decision yet on the general election.

“The question of whether Donald J. Trump is qualified or disqualified from appearing on the 2024 general election ballot in Michigan is not ripe for adjudication at this time,” the judge ruled.

An attendee holds a sign supporting former President Donald Trump during a campaign event at Drake Enterprises in Clinton Township, Michigan, in September. (Getty)

The primary is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 27. Ten candidates are currently on the ballot. They are as follows, per WXYZ:

Republican Party

Doug Burgum

Chris Christie

Ron DeSantis

Nikki Haley

Asa Hutchinson

Vivek Ramaswamy

Donald Trump

Democratic Party

Joe Biden

Dean Phillips

Marianne Williamson

Candidates have until candidates have until Dec. 8 to inform the Michigan Bureau of Elections if they want to withdraw or assign themselves to another party, WXYZ noted.