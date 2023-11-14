Michigan Judge Denies Request to Keep Trump Off Primary Ballot

A Michigan judge has denied a request from activists to keep former president Donald Trump off the state’s ballot for the 2024 election.
Videos by Rare
In a court ruling handed down Tuesday, Judge James Redford said the request is a “political question” and not a question for the courts.
According to WXYZ in Detroit:
“Activists had filed a lawsuit against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in an attempt to force her to keep Trump off the ballot and decide whether he is constitutionally qualified to be on there.
“They argued that Trump was disqualified from serving under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment which said no one can serve as president if they ‘have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.'”
Redford responded by saying there is no decision yet on the general election.
“The question of whether Donald J. Trump is qualified or disqualified from appearing on the 2024 general election ballot in Michigan is not ripe for adjudication at this time,” the judge ruled.
The primary is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 27. Ten candidates are currently on the ballot. They are as follows, per WXYZ:
Republican Party
Doug Burgum
Chris Christie
Ron DeSantis
Nikki Haley
Asa Hutchinson
Vivek Ramaswamy
Donald Trump
Democratic Party
Joe Biden
Dean Phillips
Marianne Williamson
Candidates have until candidates have until Dec. 8 to inform the Michigan Bureau of Elections if they want to withdraw or assign themselves to another party, WXYZ noted.