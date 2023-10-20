Michigan Man Arrested After Allegedly Killing Wife

A husband is in custody after being accused of killing his wife in Clinton, Township, Michigan, authorities said.

Videos by Rare

Police did not reveal how the man allegedly killed his spouse, though neighbors reported hearing gunshots coming from “Woodward Street in the area of 15 Mile and Gratiot,” per WXYZ.

Witnesses said they saw children running from the home, followed by a man, who said he had shot his wife.

The couple reportedly is going through a divorce. Neighbors said the man is a military vet who suffers from PTSD.

Evidence from the crime scene rests on the hood of a Clinton Twp. police vehicle. (Fox 2 Detroit)

According to Fox 2 Detroit:

“The husband was detained by police, according to preliminary information from the scene. A weapon was also located and recovered at the scene.

“Preliminary information from the scene also indicates the shooting may have taken place in front of the couple’s two kids.”

The incident reportedly took place around 9 p.m. local time Thursday. Police were still on the scene until the early hours of the following morning, Fox 2 Detroit noted.

The home in Clinton Township, Michigan, where a husband allegedly killed his wife. (Fox 2 Detroit)