Michigan Man Charged for Shooting Teen Who Stole Cigarillos From His Store

A laundromat owner in Grand Rapids, Mich., has been charged in connection with the shooting of a teenager who admittedly tried to steal cigarillos from behind the counter.

Jose Guadalupe Morin was arraigned on one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. He now faces up to 10 years in prison.

Morin told police that the teen came into his store and Morin asked him to leave, believing that the teen was looking to steal something, according to a probable cause document.

The teen then reached behind the counter and “grabbed some cigarillos” in an effort to steal them, Morin added to investigators.

“As (the teen) was leaving the store with the cigarillos Morin fired one shot striking (him) as (he) was leaving the store,” the document says, via WOOD-TV.

The document added that the teen admitted to police he was indeed trying to steal the cigarillos, but “denied any other wrongdoing and claims Morin shot him for the theft.”

Morin owned the gun legally and has no prior criminal history, WOOD-TV reported. Still, it appears he had no right to shoot the kid.

“You can use deadly force to maybe stop a fleeing felon, or you can use deadly force in self-defense,” Kent County Prosecutor told WOOD-TV. “None of those were present here.

“I hope no one is taking from this that we’re giving a green light for people to commit retail fraud and shoplifting, because we’re not doing that. But on the other hand, we have to have some barriers in terms of when people can use deadly force.”

