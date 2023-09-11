Michigan State Suspends Football Coach After Sexual Harassment Allegations

Michigan State has suspended football coach Mel Tucker without pay following a report in USA Today that he allegedly sexually harassed activist and rape victim Brenda Tracy during phone call in 2022.

Tucker introduced Tracy to his team at one point, with the idea of helping to teach them about sexual abuse. He is accused of masturbating during a phone call with Tracy, with whom Tucker developed a working relationship — and perhaps sought more, according to the report.

“According to her complaint, Tracy sat frozen for several minutes while Tucker made sexual comments about her and masturbated,” USA Today wrote. “His violation, she said, reopened 25-year-old wounds from her rape by four men — two Oregon State University football players, a junior college player and a high school recruit.”

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker looks on before a game against the Richmond Spiders at Spartan Stadium on September 09, 2023 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Getty)

Tracy said that Tucker re-opened some major wounds.

“The idea that someone could know me and say they understand my trauma but then re-inflict that trauma on me is so disgusting to me, it’s hard for me to even wrap my mind around it,” she told USA Today. “It’s like he sought me out just to betray me.”

Tucker has denied the allegations, saying their “phone sex” was mutual.

“Ms. Tracy’s distortion of our mutually consensual and intimate relationship into allegations of sexual exploitation has really affected me,” Tucker wrote in a March 22 letter to a Title IX investigator, via USA Today. “I am not proud of my judgment and I am having difficulty forgiving myself for getting into this situation, but I did not engage in misconduct by any definition.”

Brenda Tracy appears at a college football game between Stanford and Utah in October 2018. (Getty)

Michigan State said it will now await the outcome of an investigation before making a decision on Tucker’s future with the program.

“This step, suspending Mel Tucker without pay, is … necessary and appropriate for today’s circumstances,” Interim President Teresa Woodruff said at a Sunday evening press conference. “These actions are not taken lightly.”