Michigan Wins National College Football Championship

The University of Michigan has officially claimed the College Football Championship trophy after defeating Washington in the final tonight, marking the first National championship win for Michigan since 1997.

Videos by Rare

Michigan won 34-13.

This win comes under Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who joined the program all the way back in 2014 after leaving the San Fransisco 49ers. Harbaugh was joined by his brother John, who is head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, on the sideline tonight to celebrate the victory.

The Athletic reports on the game…

The Wolverines, who ranked second in passing yards allowed per game with 150.0 heading into title town, faced their toughest task yet in taming the flamethrower that is Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Michigan answered the bell, subduing Penix to 255 yards and one touchdown — the only Washington TD on the night — against two interceptions on 27-of-51 passing, a vast divergence from the usual performance of the nation’s leader in passing yards per game (332.0) and passing yards (4,648) before kickoff. Couple that with the Wolverines’ speed and they emerge as the 2023 College Football Playoff national champion. It is Michigan’s first title since 1997 and under coach Jim Harbaugh. https://theathletic.com/live-blogs/michigan-vs-washington-national-championship-live-score-updates-result/4zScDGVEEHc6/

Harbaugh had this to say after the win…

“To quote J.J. McCarthy: Bet.”



Jim Harbaugh on Michigan winning the #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/6PS0XPwlEe — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 9, 2024

Congratulations Michigan!