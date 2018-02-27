On Tuesday morning, MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski took a jab at Ivanka and Melania Trump, saying that the pair have been given “fake jobs” in the White House.





RELATED: Trump is reportedly about to announce he’s running again in 2020, but that’s not all

Brzezinski and fellow “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough were discussing a recent interview in which Ivanka Trump called a question about the sexual harassment allegations against her father “inappropriate.” After a string of contributors criticized Ivanka, Brzezinski weighed in saying “it’s not like she’s transportation secretary. She came in there to fight for women. And she can’t handle a question like that — the whole thing clearly is a joke — an utter joke. Just like Melania’s role on cyberbullying, which I think is an insult to women. Completely.”

Moments later, Brzezinski called Melania’s anti-cyberbullying agenda “beyond comprehension.” During a luncheon last week, Melania made a brief series of remarks in which she asked a group of governors’ spouses to “join me today and commit to promoting values such as encouragement, kindness, compassion, and respect in our children.”

Later in the show, Brzezinski added “furthermore insulting to women, these women have been given fake jobs.”

Ivanka Trump has been a central figure in the White House and was recently sent to South Korea to lead the United States’ delegation in the closing ceremonies of the Olympics. However, she has reportedly been at odds with Chief of Staff John Kelly who accused her of “playing government” after the South Korea trip, according to a CNN report.

John Kelly has grown increasingly frustrated with Ivanka, and often feels that she tries to have it both ways — acting as a senior adviser when it suits her and a daughter when it doesn't. He has remarked privately that she is just "playing government.” https://t.co/Plx3EMDR4A — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 27, 2018

Kelly is particularly frustrated with Ivanka’s tendency to blur the line between staffer and daughter and she only further illustrated that conflict of interest during her NBC interview in South Korea when she pushed back on the question about her father’s history of alleged sexual harassment claiming it was inappropriate because the president is her father.