“Fire and Fury” author Michael Wolff was thrown off “Morning Joe” on Thursday when he refused to bat away the suggestion that he peddled a rumor that United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley is having an affair with President Trump.





When host Mika Brzezinski asked Wolff if he regretted inferring anything about Haley, the author answered, “I didn’t infer anything about Nikki Haley. What I inferred … is that many people around the president believe he is still involved with various women.” In mid-January, Wolff appeared on “Real Time with Bill Maher” and told the comedian that Trump is currently having an affair with somebody but stopped short of naming the president’s supposed mistress. Instead, he quipped, “You just have to read between the lines … [W]hen you hit that paragraph, you’re gonna say, ‘Bingo.'” Almost immediately, readers began to zero in on a passage in which Wolff writes about Haley’s frequent presence on Air Force One with Trump.

Brzezinski then pushed the issue further, telling the author, “I’m going to go as far as to say that you might be having a fun time playing a little game, dancing around this, but you’re slurring a woman. It’s disgraceful.” But Wolff attempted to push back, saying, “She has been accused of nothing … Certainly, I didn’t accuse her of this.” When Brzezinski continued to press Wolff on the rumor, he asked her to read the passage that she was referring to. But the host didn’t take the bait, shooting back, “Are you kidding me? I’m not reading you anything,” before ending the segment by telling him, “I’m sorry, this is awkward: you’re here on the set with us, but we’re done.”

To be invited on a show with the purpose of being thrown off…is the new television. — Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) February 1, 2018

After Brzezinski abruptly ended the segment, Wolff sent out a series of tweets, writing, “My bad, the President is right about Mika.” Trump has called Brzezinski “dumb as a rock” and said she was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” during a New Year’s Eve Party.

In an interview with POLITICO, Haley blasted Wolff’s suggestion as “absolutely not true” and called the rumors “highly offensive” and “disgusting.”