House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell got their first doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine. The Congressional leaders are among the highest-ranking government officials to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, following Vice President Mike Pence who was vaccinated on live TV Friday morning. Pence decided to have the Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 Vaccine on live TV in order to promote the safety, “and efficiency of the vaccine, and build confidence among the American people.

After getting the vaccine, Pence thanked a technician at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, stating, “I didn’t feel a thing — well done.” Pence, who is a Republican, stated it was “truly an inspiring day” as he promoted the vaccine and praised the work of the coronavirus task force he leads. He did add that vigilance was still necessary and encouraged Americans to keep practicing social distancing and keep wearing their face mask as recommended by the CDC. His wife, second lady Karen Pence, also took the vaccine on live television. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, stated that this day should remind the rest of the country to “step up to the plate.”

Mike Pence Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

He also reassured people who are skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccine, noting that the decision to call the new vaccine effective and safe “was not in the hands of the company, nor was it in the hands of the administration,” but in the hands of independent vaccinologists and scientists. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell both got the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as well.

Through Twitter, Pelosi released a statement noting, “Today, with confidence in science & at the direction of the Office of the Attending Physician, I received the COVID-19 vaccine. As the vaccine is being distributed, we must all continue mask-wearing, social distancing & other science-based steps to save lives & crush the virus.” Pelosi’s announcement was followed by McConnell, tweeting, “Just received the safe, effective COVID vaccine following continuity-of-government protocols. Vaccines are how we beat this virus.”

Nancy Pelosi: “I Received the COVID-19 Vaccine”

Today, with confidence in science & at the direction of the Office of the Attending Physician, I received the COVID-19 vaccine. As the vaccine is being distributed, we must all continue mask wearing, social distancing & other science-based steps to save lives & crush the virus. pic.twitter.com/tijVCSnJd7 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 18, 2020

Capital Physician, Dr. Brian P. Monahan was the one who administered the shot, informing all members of the House of Senate that they are eligible under government continuity guidelines. If so, lawmakers were asked to make separate appointments in order to be vaccinated. President-Elect Joe Biden is set to receive the COVID-19 shot on Monday in Delaware along with his wife Dr. Jill Biden. Vice president-elect Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff will get it the following week. As far as President Donald Trump, he has not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine yet. He tweeted, “I am not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time.”