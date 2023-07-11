Minnesota Man Linked to Bodies of Women Found in Separate Storage Units

Two women who were found dead in separate storage units in Minnesota have been linked to the same man, police said.

Joseph Jorgenson, 40, has already been charged in the death of Manijeh “Mani” Starren, 33, whose remains were discovered in a storage unit in Woodbury last month. He is also considered a “person of interest” in the death of Fanta Xayavong, who was found in a different storage unit in Coon Rapids, St. Paul police said.

Authorities began investigating the Starren case after her father reported that she was missing. Surveillance footage showed Starren running from her apartment in late April, and being chased by Jorgenson.

“Jorgenson ran after [Starren], grabbed her, turned her around, and pushed her back into the apartment,” per a probable cause affidavit, via People.

Joseph Jorgenson. (St. Paul Police Dept.)

A week later, the footage revealed Jorgenson carrying two duffel bags out of the apartment. Starren never was seen from again.

“Crime scene technicians located evidence of large amounts of blood in the apartment’s living room primarily on the couch, the floor of the living room, and the kitchen,” the affidavit read. “It was apparent someone had tried to clean up the blood.”

Police located Jorgenson in late May, at which time he allegedly barricaded himself in his home and started a fire. He then fought with officers and attempted to take their weapons, police said. They added that they found Starren’s blood inside Jorgenson’s apartment.

Meanwhile, Xayavong had been missing since July 2021. Their run-in with Jorgenson led police to a storage unit in Coon Rapids, where her remains were discovered.

Investigators have since determined that Jorgenson is likely responsible for that murder as well — and are now trying to determine if he is linked to other deaths.

Jorgenson’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 21.