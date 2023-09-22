Missing Kayaker Faked Death to Avoid Rape Charges, Police Say

A missing Louisiana man was not only found alive, but was arrested for attempting to fake his own death, presumably to get out charges that he raped a child.

Videos by Rare

Melvin Emde, 41, reportedly had gone missing in Louisiana. A day after his arrest, police learned he had a pending rape case in North Carolina.

Initial reports said Emde had gone overboard and drowned while kayaking down the Mississippi River. Emde was wearing an ankle monitor and was due in court in North Carolina, officials said.

Per WWL, Emde had purchased two prepaid phones at a WalMart in Boutte, Louisiana. Authorities tracked those phones to Oklahoma and then to Georgia, where he was arrested for crashing his motorcycle and trying to flee a traffic stop.

A portion of the Mississippi River where a search took place for Melvin Emde on September 19, 2023. He was reported missing in August. (WDSU)



Police said that Emde gave a false name, but fingerprints confirmed his true identity, WWL added.

“We immediately became quite suspicious that this may have been a faked accidental drowning and death in order for Mr. Emde to escape charges in Brunswick County, North Carolina,” St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne said in a prepared statement.

“However, we could not publicly expose our suspicions for fear of tipping him off.”

There are no plans to extradite Emde from Georgia to Louisiana and he instead will be sent directly to North Carolina, St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Amanda Pertuis told CNN.

“Now it’s time for Mr. Emde to face the music for his charges in North Carolina,” Champagne said.