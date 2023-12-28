Missing San Diego Woman Strangled to Death by Husband, Police Say

A missing San Diego couple was eventually found with tragic results. According to police, the wife and mother was strangled to death by her husband, who then took his own life.

The bodies of Melissa and Johnny Soto were found by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol in a car parked at the Golden Acorn Casino, police said.

Melissa Soto had died by strangulation; Johnny Soto had a gunshot wound to the head, police added. The Sotos were recently separated and were believed to be missing.

Police said they believe Johnny Soto, far right, took his own life after fatally strangling wife Melissa. (NBC 7)

NBC 7 in San Diego reports:

“Melissa and Johnny’s relatives told NBC 7 that the couple’s marriage was rocky. After more than 20 years together, they separated in July.

“Neighbors’ surveillance video appeared to show the last moments the couple may have been seen. At about 8:51 p.m., the video shows a car believed to be Melissa’s pulling into the driveway of the Soto home. According to neighbor Raymond Arzola, a man appeared to get out of the driver’s seat. Then, at 10:19 p.m., the same car pulled out of the driveway, turned around and pulled back into the driveway in reverse.

“A different neighbor’s surveillance video shows the garage door and car trunk both open six minutes later. Arzola believes Johnny can be seen on the video. Family said police checked the trunk and didn’t find anything.

“Arzola said he saw a man get back in his silver Toyota Tacoma before driving off at 10:33 p.m. He added he never saw Melissa on his surveillance footage.”