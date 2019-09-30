Menu
Insane Woman Arrested For Feeding Co-Workers Meth-Laced Bean Dip Read this Next

Insane Woman Arrested For Feeding Co-Workers Meth-Laced Bean Dip
Advertisement
Robert Hyslop Mugshot Taney County
Taney County

A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for forcing two Christian college students to perform sex acts on each other after they violated curfew and were locked out of their southwest Missouri campus.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 49-year-old Robert Hyslop was sentenced last week for first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of first-degree kidnapping.

Charging documents say the College of the Ozarks students fell asleep in a commuter parking lot in October 2018 because the campus’ front gate was locked when they returned after curfew. The documents say Hyslop made the man and woman drive to a highway lookout, where he forced them into sex acts at gunpoint.

Hyslop also is accused of making the woman touch him sexually. He was on probation at the time for a drug conviction.

Watch: TOP 6 SELF-DEFENSE HANDGUNS FOR WOMEN

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like