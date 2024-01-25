MLB Legend Blasts Biden Administration Over Southern Border

Jim Palmer, one of the greatest starting pitchers in the history of Major League Baseball, who played his entire career with the Baltimore Orioles, blasted the Biden Administration on Twitter today. Palmer penned in a tweet…

Amazing fact. My US passport was about to expire, sent it in expedited, normally 4-6 weeks , came back in 11 days. I guess they’re not doing much passport business at our southern border. MLB Hall of Famer Jim Palmer

One fan replied to Palmer, criticizing him for the tweet. That response reads, “Could’ve just stayed classy and dignified and non-political which would’ve kept you beloved by almost all baseball fans instead of doing this for what’ll be a few hundred cheap Likes.”

Could’ve just stayed classy and dignified and non-political which would’ve kept you beloved by almost all baseball fans instead of doing this for what’ll be a few hundred cheap Likes — Adam Schiavone (@AdamSchiavone) January 24, 2024

Palmer then replied to the critic, saying, “Adam, I am allowed to have an opinion. My opinion is open borders are detrimental to our countries safety. I would say the same thing if we had open borders when Trump was president.”

Adam, I am allowed to have an opinion. My opinion is open borders are detrimental to our countries safety. I would say the same thing if we had open borders when Trump was president. — Jim Palmer (@Jim22Palmer) January 24, 2024

Having been a Baltimore Orioles fan for my entire life, I have also listened to Jim Palmer for most of my life. Though I have almost always disagreed with Palmer’s political stances in the past, he is right on in this regard.

Even though I have historically disagreed with Palmer’s politics, he has every right to voice his opinion. Throughout his playing and broadcasting career with the Orioles, Palmer has displayed an absolute dedication to the truth. He says the uncomfortable truth, even when it might not be the easiest thing to do.