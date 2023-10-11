MLB World Series Champion Dies At 79

Former Detroit Tigers outfielder, Wayne Comer, reportedly passed away at 79 years of age.

The Virginia native began his career with the Washington Senators in 1962 but was eventually traded to the Tigers during his time in the minor leagues. He went on to make a few appearances in the majors as a call-up player to help wind down the 1967 season with the Tigers. MSN gives insight into some of his notable moments in the majors below…

“Prior to the 1969 season, Comer was selected in the expansion draft by the newly-formed Seattle Pilots, who would last just one season before moving to Milwaukee and becoming the Brewers. Comer got his most extensive playing time in that one year with the Pilots, getting into 147 games while hitting 15 home runs and stealing 18 bases. The following year, he would move to Milwaukee with the team but was traded to the Senators after just 13 games as a Brewer. He played 77 games for the Senators in 1970, one of the final years for that club before they would later become the Texas Rangers. His contract was purchased by the Tigers prior to 1971 but he was stuck in the minors for all of that year and only got into 27 major league games in 1972, his final year in the big leagues.” MLB Trade Rumors

Wayne went on to contribute to the baseball community back home in Virginia as a high school base ball coach. Mr. Comer will be remembered for his ability and willingness to contribute at many levels under varying circumstances in professional baseball.

Rest in Peace Wayne Comer!