‘Mom Influencer’ Found Guilty After Falsely Claiming on TV that a Hispanic Couple Attempted to Abduct Her Children

This week, authorities announced that a mom influencer from California has been convicted of making a false report of a crime. This all came about after she went viral in 2020 when she posted a video on social media, claiming that a Latino couple had tried to abduct her children.
Accusations Made
On April 27, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office released a press statement announcing that Kathleen Sorensen, 31, and formerly of Sonoma, had been taken into custody following the jury’s guilty verdict. No sentencing date has been set yet and her bail has been set at $100,000.
On December 7, 2020, Sorensen reported to police that a couple from Petaluma had attempted to kidnap her two young children while they were at a Michael’s craft store.
One week after, Sorensen made a video post on Instagram with the allegations which was watched by more than 4 million people. This post and her Instagram profile, @motherhoodessentials, have been deleted.
The authorities stated in their release that the social media post contained information that was not included in the initial police report. However, they have not revealed what this additional information is.
While shopping with her children, Sorensen claimed that she was followed by a man and a woman, who made comments about her children before attempting to approach them in the parking lot. This was reported by NBC News. Sorensen stated in the video that the man attempted to get into her stroller before she shouted for assistance.
Additional Statements
The police interviewed the woman again after she appeared on TV, and during the interview she identified two people from a store surveillance video as the suspects. The couple denied the allegations, so the police concluded the kidnapping report was false and closed the investigation.
The couple has since denied the allegations, stating “It’s like we’re literally guilty of being Brown while shopping.”
Sorenson’s attorney has made statements as well. “The verdict of not guilty as to counts one and two rejects the theory that my client lied to the police on Dec. 7. The jury reviewed the actual evidence and found it to be very different than how the case has been portrayed outside the courtroom. We are disappointed as to count three and will evaluate our options moving forward.”