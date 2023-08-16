Montana Shooting Suspect Arrested After Crashing Into Daily Newspaper Building

Police in Montana apprehended a shooting suspect who crashed his car into the Billings Gazette newspaper building before fleeing on foot, the arresting report states.

Jerome Bellymule, 26, is now in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

Officers initially responded to a report of a shooting at the Riverstone Health Parking. The caller was the victim, according to the report.

Once officers arrived, they located the Bellymule, who was reportedly driving a Lincoln Navigator with two female passengers in the vehicle. He allegedly then led police on a chase, starting what would become a short pursuit.

(Billings Police Department/Facebook)

As the chase ensued, the suspect crashed his vehicle into the entrance of the Billings Gazette, police said. He then took off on foot, with police giving chase for two blocks before finally apprehending the suspect, the report states.

Both of the female occupants in the vehicle were also taken into custody.

No injuries were reported as a result of the chaos, including the victim, who police say did not get shot. Nor were police able to find a gun in Bellymule’s possession of in the vehicle, the report states.

Nonetheless, he is being held on suspicion of criminal endangerment, robbery and fleeing from a peace officer.