Well, it looks like President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama are more alike than we think. Both men are tied in Gallup’s annual poll for most admired man in the United States. Every year, Gallup conducts an open-ended survey that asks respondents to offer up the name of a man and woman they admire the most.

For 12 years in a row, Obama has held the number one spot of the most admired American man, even after leaving office in 2017. Believe it or not, Americans have named the sitting president as the most admired man in 58 out of the 72 years that Gallup has been surveying Americans for the woman and man they admire the most.

For 2019’s poll, which was conducted from December 2 to 15, 18 percent of respondents named President Donald Trump as the man they admired most with an addition 18 percent naming Obama. No other man was named as most admired by more than 2 percent of survey respondents.

Results broke down along party lines with 41 percent of self-identified Democrats choosing Obama and 45 percent of Republicans naming Trump as the most admired. According to Gallup, Independents were split almost right down the middle.

For 2019, former first lady Michelle Obama was the most admired woman with 10 percent of respondents naming her as the women they admired the most. This compared to a 15 percent who named her as the most admired woman in 2018. Five percent of respondents named current first lady Melania Trump, while Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton, and Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg each got three percent of the vote.

Safe to say that presidents and first ladies have dominated the most admired woman and man rankings. Former presidents reportedly make up seven of the 10 men with the most 10 finishes in the most admired ranking, and former first ladies make up five of the 10 women with the top 10 finishers in the poll.

Most Admired Man:

1 (tie). Barack Obama (18%)

1 (tie). Donald Trump (18%)

3 (tie). Jimmy Carter (2%)

3 (tie). Elon Musk (2%)

5. Bill Gates (2%)

6. Pope Francis (1%)

7. Bernie Sanders (1%)

8. Adam Schiff (1%)

9. The Dalai Lama (1%)

10. Warren Buffett (<1%)

Most Admired Woman:

1. Michelle Obama (10%)

2. Melania Trump (5%)

3. Oprah Winfrey (3%)

4. Hillary Clinton (3%)

5. Greta Thunberg (3%)

6. Queen Elizabeth II (2%)

7. Nancy Pelosi (2%)

8. Ruth Bader Ginsburg (2%)

9. Elizabeth Warren (1%)

10 (tie). Angela Merkel (1%)

10 (tie). Nikki Haley (1%)