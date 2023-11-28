Most Biden Voters Continue to View Economy as Poor, Report Says

Those who voted for President Joe Biden are generally viewing the economy as lousy with the 2024 election just 12 months away, according to a report from the New York Times.

Yes, when it comes to the economy under Biden, people who vote for Democrats are actually aligned with those who vote Republicans, a recent poll showed. In fact, Democrats may be even more upset.

According to the Times article:

“Now, as President Biden looks toward a re-election campaign, there are warning signals on that front: With overall consumer sentiment at a low ebb despite solid economic data, even Democrats who supported Mr. Biden in 2020 say they’re not impressed with the economy.

“In a recent New York Times/Siena College poll of voters in six battleground states, 62 percent of those voters think the economy is only ‘fair’ or ‘poor’ (compared with 97 percent for those who voted for Donald J. Trump).”

The report goes to to say that Biden is facing an uphill climb in the next election if the economy doesn’t turn around in 2023-24.

“The demographics of Mr. Biden’s 2020 supporters may explain part of his challenge now: They were on balance younger, had lower incomes and were more racially diverse than Mr. Trump’s,” the Times wrote. “Those groups tend to be hit hardest by inflation, which has yet to return to 2020 levels, and high interest rates, which have frustrated first-time home buyers and drained the finances of those dependent on credit.”

According to a poll from NBC News, Biden’s approval rating is at 40 percent — the lowest since he took office. And Biden’s disapproval rating is most pronounced within his own party, as 70 percent of Democrats say they do not support his handling of the Israel-Hamas war.