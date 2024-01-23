Mother, Companion Arrested After Toddler Found Alone on Boat

A mother and her companion in Marina del Ray, California, have been arrested after the mother’s toddler was found alone on a boat over the weekend.

Authorities were alerted to the unattended toddler by a concerned citizen. The child was discovered unharmed on the swimstep of a power boat in Basin B, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Our Harbor Patrol boat, as well as assisting patrol units, quickly responded [to] the location and discovered the toddler alone on the boat,” the sheriff’s department officials said in an Instagram post.

The toddler received a medical assessment and was turned over to the Department of Children and Family Services.

At first, authorities were concerned something had happened to the mother, prompting an underwater search by LA County Fire Department lifeguards.

“Fearing the worst, deputies requested additional resources to search for the toddlers missing guardian(s),” sheriff’s department officials said.

Eventually, the child’s mother and companion showed up and were immediately arrested. Both face child endangerment charges.

KTLA News reports:

“Authorities encouraged the public to stay alert and notify them if they see anything suspicious.

“‘In this instance they most likely saved the life of an innocent toddler,’ the sheriff’s department said, referring to the caller.”