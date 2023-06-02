Mother of Missing 5-Year-Old Arrested After Remains Found In Her Apartment

In Aurora, Colorado, authorities arrested the mother of a missing 5-year-old after they allegedly found the girl’s remains in the woman’s apartment.

Initial Reports

Alexus Tanielle Nelson was arrested earlier this week for trying to influence a public servant, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said that on Thursday, charges of child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body, and tampering with physical evidence were added after the girl’s remains were allegedly found in a closet at Nelson’s home the previous day.

The police were contacted by the suspect’s mother after she received worrying text messages from her daughter. She was also concerned about the safety of her grandchild.

Nelson, 27, told the police that she had given her daughter up for adoption, but she was unable to provide any proof. The police were unable to find any records of the adoption with the state, so they arrested her.

Additional Statements

Mother of Missing 5-Year-Old Colo. Girl Arrested After Human Remains Found in Her Apartment https://t.co/bMzggIYqsC — People (@people) June 2, 2023

The police stated that they are waiting for the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office to positively identify the victim. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation, however, has identified the missing girl as Maha Li Hobbs.

“We are very confident that this is our victim,” Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo stated in a press conference. “There’s a high probability that murder charges will end up being filed,” he continued.

Nelson is currently being held on a $100,000 bond at the Arapahoe County Detention Center. It is unknown whether or not she had entered any sort of plea or if she’s hired an attorney to represent her.

The investigation is still ongoing. If anyone has any crucial information about this case, they are encouraged to get in contact with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720.913.STOP (7867). All Tipsters can remain anonymous.