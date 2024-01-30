MSNBC’s Joy Reid Drops F-Bomb About Biden Live on Air (Video)

MSNBC correspondent, host and liberal commentator Joy Reid had the ultimate “oops” moment, dropping an F-bomb when referring to Joe Biden on the air.

Videos by Rare

Reid made her comment while hosting her show The ReidOut, when she was heard saying: “Starting another f—king war,” over footage of the president giving a speech about the border crisis. Presumably, she assumed her mic was not turned on.

Moments before her hot mic mishap, Reid was blasting Republican leaders who voted against Biden policies and then supposedly took credit for the positive results.

“Case in point – fixing what they say is a crisis at the border with congressional negotiators continuing work on a bipartisan deal to tie border policy changes to funding for Ukraine,” Reid said.

“Over the weekend, President Biden said he’s ready to take action if Congress is serious about solving the border issue,” she added.

A clip of Biden speaking in Columbia, South Carolina followed, with Biden telling the crowd that the crowd he would fix the border if Congress were to pass the bill.

Joy Reid accidentally says Joe Biden is “starting another fucking war,” when she thinks her mic isn’t on. Maybe that’s what it takes for her to be honest with her audience: pic.twitter.com/LQdNwci1xX — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 30, 2024

Reid’s mic was cut immediately after she dropped the F-bomb. She then returned to the air to comment on the Biden clip.

She eventually apologized for the hot-mic mistake near the end of the show.

“Before we go, I just want to apologize very quickly. I was chatting during a clip that was playing, and you know, we try to keep this show very PG-13, so I just want to apologize to anyone who was listening to my ‘behind the scenes’ chatter. I deeply, deeply apologize for that,” she said