In the era of the Donald Trump presidency, it’s become routine for players on championship sports teams to quickly weigh in on the tradition of visiting the White House.





Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry might be the most famous athlete to say he won’t make the trip to visit President Trump as a protest against the administration’s policies. Trump then said Curry wasn’t invited.

Following the Philadelphia Eagles winning the Super Bowl championship Sunday, three players have already made it known that they won’t stand with President Trump, who has often attacked NFL players who kneel for the pregame national anthem in protest of police brutality and social injustice toward African-Americans.

RELATED: After the Eagles won their first-ever Super Bowl, Philly’s celebration was absolutely insane.

The players who quickly voiced their opinions were wide receiver Torrey Smith, defensive end Chris Long and safety Malcolm Jenkins, according to NJ.com. Long is white and is the son of former NFL player and Fox Sports broadcaster Howie Long.

Jenkins made an appearance Monday on CNN’s “New Day” and said that he does “not anticipate” attending the White House celebration. Philadelphia Eagles safety and Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins says, "I personally do not anticipate attending (a victory event at the White House)" https://t.co/y3iENKNvfu pic.twitter.com/kLZa2Wq2Vr — New Day (@NewDay) February 5, 2018

“My message has been clear all year,” Jenkins said on CNN. “I’m about, you know, creating positive change in the communities that I come from, whether it be Philadelphia, New Jersey, Ohio, Louisiana or this entire country.”