Three Colorado sheriff’s deputies and a police officer were shot, one fatally, in a shooting that stemmed from an afternoon investigation into a stolen car in Colorado Springs.





El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick was shot and killed. Two other El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Colorado Springs Police officer were shot responding to the call, according to KRDO.

The suspected shooter is reportedly deceased. Other suspects are “accounted for,” according to KDVR. An uninvolved civilian was wounded in the exchange of gunfire. They remain unnamed at this time and have reportedly been transported to a nearby hospital.

UPDATE: One deputy is dead, another officer is in surgery following a critical incident in Colorado Springs. The situation is still very active, we will send updates once more information comes in. https://t.co/BHblRxN5aI pic.twitter.com/ravt0vDvD7 — KOAA News 5 (@KOAA) February 6, 2018

El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Flick is survived by his wife and seven-year-old twins. Flick died on the day of his 11th anniversary with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, reports KKTV.

Other Colorado law enforcement agencies were quick to pay their respects:

Heart breaking…a Sheriff’s Deputy in El Paso County was shot and killed and two other Deputies were injured today. When will this senseless violence end? We are mourning for our blue family. Please join us. — CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) February 6, 2018

Sending love to @EPCSheriff & @CSPDPIO and our deepest condolences to the family of the fallen deputy. Our hearts are with you on this tragic day… pic.twitter.com/JAfFgT4P3F — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 6, 2018

We are speechless and in tears tonight. A Deputy Sheriff of El Paso County was killed in the line of duty today. Eight law enforcement officer shot in the past 35 days. #Stunned pic.twitter.com/Ect5RhQhak — Lincoln County S.O. (@LincolnCountySO) February 6, 2018

Many in Colorado were quick to draw parallels to another shooting just over a month ago.

Multiple law enforcement officers were shot on New Year’s Eve in a shooting in nearby Highland Ranch, Colorado. There, police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call and were “ambushed” by 37-year-old Matthew Riehl, who fired over 100 rounds at responding officers before being shot and killed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.