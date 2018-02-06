Three Colorado sheriff’s deputies and a police officer were shot, one fatally, in a shooting that stemmed from an afternoon investigation into a stolen car in Colorado Springs.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick was shot and killed. Two other El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Colorado Springs Police officer were shot responding to the call, according to KRDO.
The suspected shooter is reportedly deceased. Other suspects are “accounted for,” according to KDVR. An uninvolved civilian was wounded in the exchange of gunfire. They remain unnamed at this time and have reportedly been transported to a nearby hospital.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Flick is survived by his wife and seven-year-old twins. Flick died on the day of his 11th anniversary with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, reports KKTV.
Other Colorado law enforcement agencies were quick to pay their respects:
Many in Colorado were quick to draw parallels to another shooting just over a month ago.
Multiple law enforcement officers were shot on New Year’s Eve in a shooting in nearby Highland Ranch, Colorado. There, police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call and were “ambushed” by 37-year-old Matthew Riehl, who fired over 100 rounds at responding officers before being shot and killed.
