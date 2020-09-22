A mural of three United States presidents was vandalized in Putnam County this weekend, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the mural, which features President Ronald Reagan, President Abraham Lincoln, and President Donald Trump was cut overnight Saturday. A reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrests of the vandals in the investigation.

The Cookeville mural is located on the north side of the building at 670 South Willow Avenue in Tennessee. The owner of Roland Digital Media is said to have installed the mural. If you have any information about the vandalism of the mural you are asked to call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 931-528-8484.

A mural of three U.S. presidents was vandalized in Putnam County over the weekend, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. > > https://t.co/sQzL0sIOQ2 — Haley Baker (@HaleyBakerWAFF) September 22, 2020

Ronald Reagan was an American politician who served as the 40th President of the United States from 1981 to 1989. He became a very high influential voice of modern conservatism. Before he became president, Reagan was a Hollywood actor and union leader, before he served as the 33rd governor of the State of California from 1967 to 1975. He was the oldest person to assume the U.S presidency at the age of 69, a distinction he held until 2017 when President Donal Trump was inaugurated at the age of 70.

President Lincoln was an American lawyer and statesman who served as a 16th president of the United States from 1861 to 1865. Lincoln famously led the nation through the American Civil War, which was the country’s greatest constitutional, moral, and political crisis.

Lincolcn was known for preserving the Union, abolishing slavery, and modernizing the US economy. He tragically died on April 4th, 1865 after the war’s end while attending a play at Ford’s Theater with his wife Mary, and was assassinated by Confederate John Wilkes Booth. Lincoln is now considered one of the greatest presidents in American history.

President Donald Trump is the 45th and current president of the United States. Before entering in politics he was a television personality and a businessman. He currently seeking a second term as a Republican nominee in the 2020 presidential election, running against Joe Biden and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.