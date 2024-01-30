Murder Suspect Used Brass Knuckles and Knife to Kill Ex, Kidnap Daughter, Police Say

A murder suspect in Clearwater, Florida, used brass knuckles and a knife to kill his ex-girlfriend after he beat up his parents, and then kidnapped his 8-year-old daughter, prompting a statewide AMBER alert, police said.

Videos by Rare

Renato Muhaj is accused of all of the above, allegedly threatening his parents with a machete as they held onto each other and pleaded for their lives. At the same time, police were doing a welfare check on Muhaj’s ex-girlfriend.

Per Fox 13 News:

“Police investigating the assault contacted Largo (Florida) authorities and asked them to do a welfare check on Muhaj’s ex-girlfriend, Suela Saliaj, 32, and his 8-year-old daughter.

“An arrest affidavit states that when officers went to check on the pair, they found blood outside the victim’s apartment along with a knife and blood-covered brass knuckles.”

Police found Saliaj dead on her bedroom floor with a slash to her throat, they said.

When they could not find the 8-year-old girl, they immediately issued an AMBER alert. She was safely located with Muhaj a few hours later.

The child told police she saw Muhaj strike Saliaj multiple times with a knife and brass knuckles in Saliaj’s bedroom, per arrest documents.

“The affidavit states that after killing Saliaj, Muhaj took the girl from the home, rushing her down the stairs and causing her to fall,” Fox 13 News wrote. “The child said Muhaj dragged her onto the concrete to get her into the car. She suffered bruises and abrasions during the incident.”

The child is now with family members, police said.

Muhaj has been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and child abuse, as well as two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of tampering with a witness and four other charges.

Saliaj’s family said Muhaj had no history of violence, Fox 13 reported.