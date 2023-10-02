Mysterious Massive Explosion Reported In Oxfordshire, Britain (Video)

A large explosion and fire were recorded on video near Oxford, Britain today. The footage of the explosion was uploaded to Twitter just moments ago.

We do not know anything about this explosion yet, but we do know that it created a large mushroom-style cloud and extremely large fire in its aftermath.

The video of the explosion uploaded to Twitter shows a large fire cloud. The camera then zooms in to show a raging fire at the center of the large cloud. Could this have been a weapon?

“What is that? That’s massive!” the videographer can be heard saying. “Oh my God, look,” he adds. See a clip of that explosion below…

What is happening in England, and why has there been no information on the cause of this explosion to this point? Several residents reported hearing a, “loud explosion”.

As this story continues to unfold, we will keep our audience updated.