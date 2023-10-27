Mysterious Note Found at Home of Suspected Maine Mass Shooter

Investigators are trying to determine if a note found at the home of the suspected Maine mass shooter will lead to clues to a motive behind the rampage, or perhaps his possible whereabouts.

Videos by Rare

Robert Card, 40, is the suspect in the shootings that took place earlier this week at a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston, leaving at least 18 dead and more than a dozen injured. Card remains at large as of Friday afternoon.

The contents of the note have not been revealed, and its discovery “was made as authorities executed a search warrant at Card’s disheveled house in Bowdoin Thursday,” the New York Post relayed, via NBC.

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard have joined the search for Lewiston, Maine, mass shooting suspect Robert Card. (Getty)

Authorities are now reportedly extending their search to include bodies of water and the U.S.-Canadian border. A boat belonging to Card was reportedly missing.

Per the New York Post:

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard has launched a surveillance plane and boats out of Boothbay to join the manhunt for the accused mass killer that already includes local, county, state, and federal agents, Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Third-Class Diolanda Caballero told NBC.

The search for Card now includes local, county, state, and federal law enforcement.

Robert Cad, 40, is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. (Lewiston Maine PD)