N.C. High School Closed After Student Fatally Stabs Another During Melee in Gym

A 15-year-old student died after being knifed by a classmate, 14, during a wild melee inside the gymnasium at a North Carolina high school on Monday.

The brawl at Southeast Raleigh High School also resulted in a 16-year-old student being admitted to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening stab wound.

The teen accused of stabbing the other students was arrested, per WRAL.

“Both victims were transported to an area hospital,” Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said at a press conference. “Sadly, one victim succumbed to his injuries.”

Police arrive on the scene of a fight and fatal stabbing at a North Carolina high school. (WRAL)

“This is a very unfortunate incident that has occurred today,” she added. “One that is very disturbing to us.”

The school announced that classes were cancelled for Tuesday.

Per WRAL:

“The initial call to Raleigh police came in at 11:01 a.m., when a school resource officer called for EMS and backup, saying a student had been stabbed.

“Eventually another student was found with injuries consistent with a stabbing.

“Police said there was a fight involving several students, but they did not give the exact number involved.

“Video taken by students shows multiple perspectives of the fight, which seems to have started outside the gymnasium and then spilled inside, with students following the fight as it unfolded.”

The mother of the juvenile accused in the stabbing told WRAL that her son was merely defending himself.

“The whole situation is terrible,” McLaughlin said. “I feel bad for the other family but in return, I feel bad for my son because he was fighting for his life. It wasn’t a fair fight. I just don’t think it should have happened like that.”

Video shows a fight starting in a school hallway, which led to the fatal stabbing of one student. (WRAL)