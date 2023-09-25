N.C. Man Facing Hit-And-Run Charges After Pickup Truck Ends Up in Swimming Pool

A North Carolina man hoped out of his pickup truck after rear-ending a Honda Accord, but the ruck just keep right on going — all the way into a nearby swimming pool.

All of this was discovered after police in Cary, N.C., responded to a hit-and-run call. They eventually learned the driver of the truck had been experiencing a mental health crisis when he rammed into the back of the Accord and began to flee on foot.

The truck, though, continued on down the street before crashing into the pool at the nearby Brampton Moors apartment complex.

Thankfully, no one was swimming at the time.

A view of the pickup truck that sunk into a swimming pool at an N.C. apartment complex. (ABC11)

“My wife is sitting right there like speechless. I was telling her like one hour ago we were here — or less than an hour,” complex resident Kirk Kremer told ABC11.

Kremer left the pool to get some food with his children, ages 10 and 3. Then he returned to the crime scene.

“And then, I mean, we found this, and we were glad we went to eat I guess,” he told the news outlet.

Police said the driver of the truck has been charged with hit-and-run and was taken to a mental healtnh facility.

Damage to the Honda Accord that police say was rear-ended by a pickup truck. (ABC11)

Another resident of the Brampton Moors apartments, Susan Grega, told ABC11 she saw the whole thing unfold.

“Then I looked up and saw this gray pickup truck going rapidly this direction,” she said. “And then I realized it was out of control going down the hill,” she said. “You try to piece together what was going on. So that was it. And then watching him, I was more concerned about him not knowing his state of mind and wanted to make sure he wasn’t carrying anything and all.”