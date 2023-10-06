N.D. Woman Accused of Killing Ex-Lover Opts Not to Take Stand in Trial

A woman accused of killing the father of her child on the Minot, N.D., Air Force Base chose not to take the stand in her own defense during the ongoing trial.

Heather Hoffman, 26, has been charged in the shooting death of Alexander Eckert, 22, last April.

But rather than Hoffman taking the stand in her own defense, her attorney called several alibi witnesses. The list included Hoffman’s mother, Diane Hoffman — who testified that Heather Hoffman had sold the gun the night before it was used to kill Eckert.

But Diane Hoffman had no proof to back up her claims when cross-examined. Per KMOT:

Christopher Nelson, Ward County Assistant State’s Attorney: “You have nothing other than what you’re saying today that says that to show that the defendant sold that firearm.” Diane: “No, I don’t.” Nelson: “You don’t have a bill of sale. You don’t have anything.” Diane: “Mm mm, no.”

Eckert reportedly signed an agreement that gave up his parenting rights prior to his death. State attorney Kyle Craig, testifying as a witness, said Eckert did not realize the extent to which he gave up his parenting rights.

“He was upset, tearful, very, very distraught. From what I can tell, he did not comprehend those terms,” Craig said.