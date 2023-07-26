N.D. Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained in Golf Cart Crash; Driver Arrested

A North Dakota woman has died as the result of injuries sustained in a gold cart crash, while the female driver has been arrested.

Videos by Rare

Ashley Tangedal, 37, was a passenger on the golf cart that police say was driven by Erin Brousseau, 43, in Mapleton, N.D. Tangedal was ejected from the cart as Brousseau was headed east on Sunset Drive and made a left turn onto Sunrise Drive in Mapleton, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Erin Brousseau. (KFYR-TV)

Tangedal was rushed to the hospital via life flight, succumbing to her injuries for days after the accident, as relayed by KFYR.

Brousseau was arrested for criminal vehicular injury and booked into the Cass County Jail in Fargo.

(Valley News Live)

Other details on the crash have not been released, as the North Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation.