N.J. Man Dies After Throwing Himself From Vehicle on Busy Interstate

A man who threw himself from the passenger seat of a moving vehicle died almost instantly, shutting down the interstate as rescue crews worked to revive him.

Police have ruled the death as a suicide, per ABC7.

The man was identified as Jorge J. Torres, 27, of North Arlington, N.J.

ABC7 reports:

According to the East Rutherford Police Department, a man in the passenger seat jumped from a moving vehicle on Route 3 just east of the Route 120 turnoff. Police found him in the roadway and CPR was performed, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred at 5:05 a.m. and closed Route 3 in East Rutherford for at least an honor, creating havoc and major delays during the morning commute.