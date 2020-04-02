Home Depot has put an end to N95 masks sales at their stores and website. If you visit their site, each mask is marked as ‘out of stock online’ or ‘not sold in stores.’ Home Depot decided to cease the sales of N95 masks so they can donate them to healthcare providers.

It’s no surprise that the coronavirus pandemic has caused a spike in N95 masks. At this point, many would agree that the heroes on the frontline of COVID-19 need N95 respirator face masks more than individuals who are not first responders or healthcare workers.

The stop-sale will help 3M get respirator masks to people who need them most. The Home Depot is not the first retail store to stop the sales of N95 masks. Last month, Target stopped selling them in stores. The 3M 8511 disposable respirators cannot be bought on Amazon. Only hospitals and government agencies can order them. Amazon will not be restocking them for personal use, but you can still find alternatives to personal protective equipment. (PPE).

Many people leaving their homes for work still find masks and sanitization products to be deemed as essential needs. You can take precaution still, with homemade face masks, although it’s not recommended.

The CDC states on their website, “CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. You should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it. A face mask should be used by people who have COVID-19 and are showing symptoms.”

For more information, visit cdc.gov. It is possible that the CDC could recommend face masks later on, so if you’d like to make your own face masks, you can do so.

How to Make Homemade Facemasks