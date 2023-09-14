Nancy Pelosi Defends Kamala Harris: “She’s Politically Astute!” (Video)

Please, God, make Nancy Pelosi just shut up. The woman who’s been committed to destroying American democracy since GWB was president is now saying Kamala Harris is politically astute.

After telling Anderson Cooper that it’s only a threat to democracy if Donald Trump indicts his political opponents (read: Pelosi herself), Pelosi went on to say this about Vice President Kamala Harris.

“And by the way, she’s very politically astute. I don’t think people give her enough credit,” the former Shrieker of the House said. “She of course [her] values is consistent with the president’s values and the rest. And people don’t understand she’s politically astute. Why would she be vice president if she not?”

Nancy Pelosi on Kamala Harris: "People don't understand — she's politically astute! Why would she be vice president if she were not?" pic.twitter.com/f4Xg12m8d7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 14, 2023

Well, Ms. Pelosi, Kamala Harris is vice president because the Democratic Party believes skin color matters more than ability. That kind of sums up why she’s vice president. She’s not VP because she’s “astute.”

And we just have to ask right here… how exactly are Kamala Harris’ “values” consistent with Joe Biden’s? Joe Biden doesn’t know where he is half the time. He went to Hawaii and told people whose houses were melted and families were burned to death that he empathizes with them because his kitchen once caught on fire. And then he went to New York City on 9/11 and claimed he was there during the attack. To be honest, we’re surprised Biden didn’t say he empathized with the families of the victims because his Jenga tower once fell over.

Kamala Harris isn’t “astute,” she’s an embarrassment to the country. She certainly shares that with Joe Biden.