Nancy Pelosi Shouts Racist Remarks at Protestors: ‘Go Back to China!’

Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi had some strong words for protestors outside of her home, as videos of the incident revealed.
Videos by Rare
“Go back to China where your headquarters is!” Pelosi is seen shouting as she walks from her garage to her vehicle, aggressively pointing at protestors before waving them away.
The protestors, a group of women, are said to be the same women who have protested outside Pelosi’s home for nearly 20 years.
Pelosi recently suggested that pro-Palestinian protests were “connected to Russia.”
Pelosi actually visited China a little more than a year ago, and her presence there was said to inflame tensions between China and Tawain.
“What Pelosi has done is definitely not a defence and maintenance of democracy, but a provocation and violation of China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said after her departure.
“Pelosi’s dangerous provocation is purely for personal political capital, which is an absolute ugly political farce,” Hua said. “China-U.S. relations and regional peace and stability is suffering.”