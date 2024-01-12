Narcotics Suspects Captured After Police Use Infrared Camera to Discover Hiding Spot

Two narcotics suspects who ran from a crash thought they had a pretty good place to hide. And maybe they did.

But it wasn’t good enough to keep the Massachusetts State Police from discovering them via a helicopter equipped with an infrared camera. The incident happened in the Quincy and Braintree areas.

Boston 25 News reports:

Troopers in the MSP Air Wing responded to assist Quincy police officers in the search for two narcotics suspects who ran from a crash at the Route 3-Interstate 93 split Braintree just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to state police. “The suspects had failed to stop for Quincy officers, and after crashing, they fled into the adjacent woods,” state police said in a statement. Trooper Timothy Hunt, the pilot of the helicopter, and Trooper Mason Oliveira, a tactical flight officer, were deployed to the scene and spotted the suspects lying prone on a granite outcrop near the highway in an attempt to hide from police. “Trooper Oliveira directed ground units to the suspects’ location, and both men were taken into custody by Quincy police,” state police added.

Names and ages of the suspects weren’t released and it’s unclear exactly what drug charges they are facing. But what do know is they’re not as smart as they perhaps thought they were when it comes to hid-and-seek.

An infrared camera from the Massachusetts State Police shows two narcotics suspects hiding, unsuccessfully, in a wooded area. (Boston 25 News)