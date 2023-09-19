NASCAR Star Dead At 44

Sherry Pollex, former girlfriend of NASCAR’s Martin Truex Jr., passed away due to ovarian cancer. She was only 44 years old.

As reported by Fox8, Sherry Pollex was introduced to the NASCAR scene early on as the daughter of Greg Pollex, a longtime NASCAR team owner. Sherry had a public relations job with NASCAR when she met Truex Jr.

About nine years after they started dating, Sherry was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Sherry fought her cancer valiantly and became a hero to many NASCAR fans. She battled the terrible disease for nine years.

NASCAR Hero Dies At 44

Sherry Pollex, a fixture in the NASCAR garage who championed childhood cancer research and treatment and whose fight against ovarian cancer over the last nine years served as an inspiration to many, has died at age 44. RIP, Sherry. Family statement: pic.twitter.com/nvRyRuXp49 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 17, 2023

While she was fighting cancer herself, Sherry began a philanthropy campaign. In 2020 she joined up with Novant Health in Charlotte, and created the Sherry Strong Integrative Medicine Oncology Clinic.

By the time the 2023 NASCAR season rolled around, Sherry and Truex Jr. announced that they were separating.

Unfortunately, on Sunday, September 17th, Sherry passed away due to her cancer. As reported by The Spun, the Pollex family shared an update about Sherry’s passing. Bob Pockrass reported on the statement saying: “Sherry Pollex, a fixture in the NASCAR garage who championed childhood cancer research and treatment and whose fight against ovarian cancer over the last nine years served as an inspiration to many, has died at age 44.”

The Pollex family reminded us of Sherry’s well spent life, adding that she has gone to be with the Lord. The family also asked for privacy at this time. Our prayers go out to the Pollex family.

