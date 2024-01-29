NASCAR Trickster Dead at 76

L.W. Wright, most famous for once tricking NASCAR into believing he was an actual driver, has died. He was 76.

Wright succumbed to colon cancer, according to multiple reports.

He raced in just one NASCAR event after convincing the sport’s officials he was an actual driver by applying for the 1982 Winston 500 and sending in the entry fee. He also lied by telling officials he was being sponsored by country musicians Merle Haggard, T. G. Sheppard, and Waylon Jennings.

Whiskyriff reported:

The story starts back in April of 1982. A man walks into the office of Space Age Marketing, a Nashville-based marketing agency, and convinces the head of the agency, Bernie Terrell, to give him $30,000 to buy a car to enter into the Winston Cup Series race at Talladega on May 2, 1982. The man, who says his name is L.W. Wright, claims to have 43 starts in the NASCAR Busch Grand National Series (now known as the Xfinity Series). Terrell hands over the money to buy the car, a truck and trailer, and $7,500 to cover his expenses for the race weekend. L.W. Wright then buys a car for the race from another Tennessee-based driver, Sterling Marlin. But Marlin was suspicious of the man, so he makes Wright pay $17,000 in cash for the car, and accepts a check for $3,700 to cover the remainder of the sale. And Marlin also insists on serving as Wright’s crew chief for the race at Talladega. Wright also calls a reporter for Nashville’s local newspaper, The Tennessean. He tells the reporter, Larry Woody, that he’s entering the race at Talladega for a team called Music City Motorsports. And he says that his car would be sponsored by country music stars Merle Haggard and T.G. Sheppard. But once the story about Wright’s entry into the race appears in the newspaper, the attorney for T.G. Sheppard calls Woody and tells him that Sheppard was NOT sponsoring Wright at Talladega. In fact, the attorney (who also happened to own Nashville Speedway) had never even HEARD of L.W. Wright.

Despite all this, Wright was granted a license to race at Talladega.

He managed to run qualify by finishing 36th out of 40 in the qualifying round, but crashed his car on the second qualifying lap. Wright disappeared after the wreck and his identity remained a mystery until 2022.

At Talladega in 1982, some random guy told everyone he was a veteran driver, scammed a car from Sterling Marlin, and raced as "LW Wright" despite never driving a race car before.



Now you can watch his race, in high quality on NASCAR's YouTube channel. 😁https://t.co/iA4I1CA2Ya pic.twitter.com/3sKJqNuDHT — nascarman (@nascarman_rr) April 22, 2020